Mumbai: Popular television actress Adaa Khan has teamed up with singer Ankit Tiwari for the first time for her latest song Aaram De.

She shares her experience of working with the popular singer. The song features Ankit Tiwari and Adaa Khan.

She says: “We have shot Aaram De in Mumbai last month and it was a great experience working with the talented singer. Ankit has a melodious voice and the song Aaram De is an ocean of emotions.”

The ‘Naagin’ actress was earlier seen in music videos like “Jugni”, Door Ho Gaya” and ‘Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi’.

Adaa, who has been enjoying music videos a lot says: “I have always loved the music video space. I remember in the 90’s I was quite glued to the songs like ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’, ‘Gur Naal Ishq’, that was the time when all the non- film songs used to top the charts.”

She continues sharing her interest in doing music videos.

“I have personally developed a liking for this genre, because this gives you the opportunity to portray different characters in different styles. And the best part of a good music video is the story which the audience can see along with a melodious song.”

Speaking about her music preferences she says: “Music is an integral part of my life. I have a different choice of songs according to my mood. When I am a bit sad I prefer to listen to sad soft numbers, with my friends I prefer some catchy numbers and my personal favourite is sufi songs.”

The song ‘Aaram De’ is written by Sandeep Nath, music by Ankit Tiwari and directed by Dhruwal Patel. The song is out now on YouTube.