Bhubaneswar: Adani Group Tuesday signed an MoU with the Odisha government, committing an investment of Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years across a host of sectors.

The investment commitment was made during ‘Utkarsh Odisha 2025’ – the state’s investor meeting.

Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), Karan Adani met state Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and exchanged MoUs for investment in Odisha over the next five years, it added.

“The Adani Group committed to invest Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years across power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium, city Gas etc,” according to a statement by the group.

It, however, did not give details.

“This is the biggest investment intent by any group in Utkarsh Odisha 2025.”

Also, the first test flight landed at Dhamra Airstrip successfully Tuesday.

Additionally, on the occasion of Utkarsh Odisha, six projects of ATGL in Odisha were commissioned. These include an EV charging station at Bhubaneswar airport and the completion of the city gate station cum mother station project.

Other projects include the groundbreaking for an LNG cum multi-fuel hub at Bhadrak, a CNG station in Balasore, the first domestic piped cooking gas charging and burner in Bhadrak and a CNG station project completion at Rairangpur (1st in the city) of Mayurbhanj district.

