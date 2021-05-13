Mango is called the king of fruits in the world. Mango originated in India about 5000 years ago. Some of the most common varieties of mangoes eaten today are cultivated in Mexico, Peru and Ecuador.

Mango is not only delicious but also nutritious. Mango like sweet fruit can contain too much sugar. But the sugar of this fruit is different from processed sugar because it is balanced by fiber.

Sweet fruits like mangoes are a great alternative to junk food and other unhealthy snacks. Mango is also called the king of fruits. If you have a craving for something sweet, then have mango. Mango is available in many varieties in different states.

Health Benefits of Mango:

Increase immunity: – Mango contains many nutrients such as vitamin A, folate and vitamin B. It can help the body to supply certain nutrients in a healthy way, which results in strengthening your immune system.

Improves Digestion:– Digestive health can benefit from the consumption of mangoes as they are a rich source of fiber, water and enzymes, which can help restore a healthy digestive system.

Beneficial for hair and skin health:– Presence of vitamin A benefits hair and skin. Being its source, mangoes can help in making your skin and hair shiny and healthy.