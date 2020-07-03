Puri: As Rath Yatra festival of Holy Trinity draws to an end in Puri, ‘Adharapana’ ritual is held atop chariots the day after Suna Besha to pacify the spirits who accompanied the deities during their nine-day sojourn.

This year, the tradition of offering 12 pots of Adharapana to the deities has been reduced to nine pots, researcher Naresh Chandra Dash said. The ritual will be observed Friday, preparations for which are nearly complete.

Also read: Puri Jagannath temple admin issues Bahuda Yatra schedule

According to Dash, earlier Adharapana ritual used to be held over several days. Three pots of Adharapana used to be served on each Lords on Bahuda Dashami, Ekadashi and Dwadashi. Besides, additional two small pots of Adharapana for Rama and Krishna on Lord Balabhadra’s chariot as well as a third small pot of Adharapana for Madanmohana on Lord Jagannath’s chariot was also being offered.

This year, however, the tradition had to be changed.

According to Dash, Raghavdas Math, Badabadia Math and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) provide the Adharapana which is a drink made of several ingredients and served in large earthen-tumblers of height reaching up to mouths of the three deities. It is offered to the Lords after the Madhyanha Dhupa (mid-day offering).

In a unique tradition, the Mahasuara servitors who offer the drink, break the containers into pieces after the drink is offered to the deities.

Devotees are not allowed to have Adharapana. It is believed that the offerings are meant only for the gods and other spirits who accompanied the Lords during the Rath Yatra. Having Adharapana helps them reach salvation, it is believed.

PNN