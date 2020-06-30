Puri: The nine-day-long sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his siblings — Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra — will come to an end Wednesday with the Bahuda Yatra.
The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has started preparation in full swing to plan a smooth Bahuda Yatra. SJTA Wednesday issued a time table for the festival marking the return journey.
According to the notification issued by SJTA, the schedule for the rituals are:
Mangal Alati——————————4am
Mailama———————————-4:15am
Tadap Laagi——————————4:30am
Rosha Homa—————————–4:30am
Abakasha———————————5:00am
Surya Puja——————————–5:15am
Dwarapala Puja—————————5:30am
Besha Sesha——————————-5:30am
Gopala Ballava, Sakala Dhupa: 5:45am—6:45am
Senapata Lagi—————————–7:00am to 7:30am
Mangalarpan——————————7:45am
Bahuda Pahandi—————————8:00am to 10:00am
Besha Sesha——————————-9am to 10:30am
Chhera Panhara—————————10:30am to 11:30am
Charamala Phita and Horse fitting——-11:00am to 12 noon
Pulling of chariots————————12 noon
PNN