Puri: The nine-day-long sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his siblings — Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra — will come to an end Wednesday with the Bahuda Yatra.

The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has started preparation in full swing to plan a smooth Bahuda Yatra. SJTA Wednesday issued a time table for the festival marking the return journey.

According to the notification issued by SJTA, the schedule for the rituals are:

Mangal Alati——————————4am

Mailama———————————-4:15am

Tadap Laagi——————————4:30am

Rosha Homa—————————–4:30am

Abakasha———————————5:00am

Surya Puja——————————–5:15am

Dwarapala Puja—————————5:30am

Besha Sesha——————————-5:30am

Gopala Ballava, Sakala Dhupa: 5:45am—6:45am

Senapata Lagi—————————–7:00am to 7:30am

Mangalarpan——————————7:45am

Bahuda Pahandi—————————8:00am to 10:00am

Besha Sesha——————————-9am to 10:30am

Chhera Panhara—————————10:30am to 11:30am

Charamala Phita and Horse fitting——-11:00am to 12 noon

Pulling of chariots————————12 noon

PNN