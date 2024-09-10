Mumbai: Star couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth met Apple CEO Tim Cook, whom the actress described as “sweetest, kindest and most venerable.”

Taking to Instagram, Aditi and Siddharth in a joint post, shared a string of pictures featuring them with Cook. They said that they had an “unforgettable and magical experience” with Cook.

“What an unforgettable, magical experience… thank you sweetest kindest most most venerable #TimCook. The last two days have been very special for both of us, surrounded by mind- bending brilliance, epic creativity, peak technology and aesthetics max,” the caption read.

“But most most most special of all was meeting the people who make the Apple ecosystem… the Apple family. Kind creators, warm and loving genius innovators, brilliant minds with the most expansive and inclusive hearts. Our minds are charged and our hearts are full.”

It was in March, when Aditi and Siddharth got engaged. The two had a low-key engagement that took place at her family’s 400-year-old temple.

Talking to Instagram, the two flaunted their rings and the caption by the actress read: “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

Siddharth also shared the same photo and wrote in the caption, “She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E.D”

It was in 2021, Aditi and Siddharth reportedly started dating during the filming of their film Maha Samudram.

Aditi was last seen onscreen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She will next be seen in Gandhi Talks and Lioness.

Meanwhile, Siddharth, who was last seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, will next be seen in Miss You, Test and Indian 3 and a film, which is tentatively titled as Siddharth 40.