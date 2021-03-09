New Delhi: Social activist Aditya Dash’s mother Padmalaya Dash has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the mysterious death of her son.

In the petition filed through the Supreme Court advocate Swastik Dalai, the petitioner pleaded the apex court to direct CBI to initiate investigation into the death of social activist and motivational speaker Aditya Dash. The petitioner also prayed the apex court to issue directions to the Orissa High Court to dispose of the petition filed before it in a time-bound manner. The petitioner contended that almost nine months have been passed, but the state Crime Branch has not come up with any breakthrough.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petition March 12.

The petitioner contended that the tardy pace of CB investigation has caused grave and immeasurable damage to the petitioner and urged the court to not allow the state Crime Branch to carry on the investigation endlessly into the mysterious death of Dash rather transfer the investigation to CBI so that it is concluded early.

“The pace of the investigation is going on at snail’s pace and no direct or indirect evidence was found yet,” the petitioner contended.

Significantly, Dash’s mutilated body was found on the railway tracks near Lingaraj Temple Road passenger halt here, July 7, 2020. The case was initially being probed by the Bhubaneswar GRP. Later, the Director General of Odisha Police ordered the Crime Branch to take over the investigation of the case July 30.

October 22 last year, ‘People for Seva’, the NGO the deceased was associated with had submitted a memorandum to the Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal seeking a CBI investigation.

PNN