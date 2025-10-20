Bhubaneswar: The 12th edition of Adivasi Mahotsav (Parichaya: The National Tribal Carnival) organised at IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar concluded Sunday. The event, which began October 11 and was organised by Saa Parichaya Foundation, saw a huge gathering of people and eminent figures from various walks of life, including ministers, journalists, and political figures.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, BJP leader Pabitra Mohan Dash, eminent journalist Satya Prakash Nayak, Mahanga MLA Sarada Prasad Pradhan, and others attended the event. Besides, Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy and Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy also graced the occasion.

During his address, Oram said, “The Scheduled Tribe (ST) bears a unique identity owing to its geographical isolation, socioeconomic status, distinct culture, and various other factors. It doesn’t include any caste, creed, or religion.” The Union minister also thanked the tribal people across the country who participated in the carnival.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharitri and Orissa POST Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy hailed the carnival, stressing that it plays a crucial role in exercising cultural transmission. She also called for strong reforms to preserve tribal culture, customs, and language.

“We need to establish a learning approach towards rural and tribal communities to support them as they are well aware how to preserve their culture,” she said.

The dailies’ Editor Tathagata Satpathy referred to the tribal community as the “protectors of the land” and expressed gratitude towards them. “If we will understand the value of our land, we will understand the meaning of ‘tribal’. Tribal communities are true owners of this land,” Tathagata said.

