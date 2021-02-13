Patrapur/Chhatrapur: As panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh are underway, candidates of various political parties from the neighbopuring state campaigned in some bordering villages under Patrapur block in Ganjam.

Such attempts are aimed at wooing people of the fringe villages to cast their votes in favour of candidates of the neighbouring state.

Now, question arises if people of the fringe areas in Ganjam have voting rights in the elections in the neibouring state.

Notably, the government of the neighbouring state had forcibly carried out various developmental and welfare works in some fringe villages ahead of the panchayat elections.

Campaigning in fringe villages like Kuladi, Satapur (in Tumba panchayat), Gudikhala (Buratal panchayat) points to the fact that, many residents are suspected to have got voter identity cards of the neigbouring state. It is said that people of these three villages are going to be part of the panchayat elections.

Sabitri Sabar of Kuladi villages is contesting as a ward member in the three-tier panchayat elections. As this news spread, Patrapur BDO Prakash Chandra Das and tehsildar Amit Kumar Nayak along with Jarada police had visited the village Thursday. They tried to convince people not to be part of the panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh.

When Sabitri Sabar asked about her electoral participation in the Andhra panchayat polls, she said that she had gone to file nomination, but some people took my signature on a piece of paper.

At this time, a vehicle along with a bike rally involved in the Andhra panchhayat polls had entered the village in the presence of officials.

Later, villagers assured the officials in writing that they would not take part in AP panchayat selections.

It may be noted here that people in fringe villages sharing borders with AP receive various sops and benefits like ration cards, old age pension from the neighbouring government.

Meanwhile, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said there was no such controversy in Ganjam fringe villages about people intending to take part in Andhra panchayat elections.

“Why they would vote in the AP elections? They will not do that,” they Collector added. He also said that Berhampur sub-collector and local tehsildar have held the first phase of talks with people. There is no such issue in the district, he added.

