Sajanagarh: After detection of a coronavirus positive case in the state, the government has taken extreme precautionary measures to ward off its spread. As part of the measure, the district administration here imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC at three tourist places in Balasore, Wednesday.

These tourist places where entry of tourists and devotees has been banned are the famous Panchalingeswar, Jagannath Mandir and Maa Bhudharchandi (Sajanagarh).

These shrines have been favourites of the tourists from various parts of the state and even abroad.

To ward off gatherings, the administration has taken such step.

On the other hand, the famous Chadak mela at Chandaneswar Jew temple in Bhograi, slated April 1, has plunged into uncertainty. It has been decided that the district administration, Chandaneswar Trust Board and local headmen will meet to decide on it soon.