Sonepur: The District Collector has recommended action against the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS), Subarnapur division, following allegations of irregularities in recruitment at the Maradugochha Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) under Tarbha block of Subarnapur district.

The issue triggered statewide buzz with the role of DRCS Sanjay Kumar Tripathy coming under scanner over the alleged illegal appointments. The issue gained momentum after the matter was first reported in Orissa POST, sparking debate over nepotism in government-related recruitment.

Meanwhile, Subarnapur Collector Nruparaj Sahu reportedly expressed surprise after examining documents related to the appointments. Following indications of the DRCS’s involvement, the Collector has recommended the state government take strict action against Tripathy.

According to reports, PACS secretary-cum-CEO Nabin Das, watchman Makunda Naik and peon Manoj Das allegedly attempted to secure jobs for their sons while still in service. They contacted higher authorities and, citing health reasons, applied for voluntary retirement.

The PACS managing committee approved the proposal. However, without reviewing the recruitment proposal of the managing committee, the DRCS allegedly misused its authority and granted administrative approval. The secretary, watchman and peon took VRS, and four new appointments were made the same day, reportedly in violation of government rules February 19.

Sources said PACS secretary Nabin Das managed to appoint his son Ambareesh as the in-charge CEO and secretary of the society. His son-in-law, Anil Kumar Das of Remed village in Bargarh district’s Barpali block, was appointed as assistant secretary.

Similarly, Amit, son of PACS watchman Makunda Naik, was appointed as a watchman, while Azad, son of peon Manoj Das, was appointed as a peon. Government rules prohibit the appointment of close relatives of a PACS secretary in the same society. However, the rule was allegedly ignored.

No recruitment committee was formed, and no advertisement was issued before making the appointments, which were allegedly done secretly. Notably, Anil Kumar Das resides in Bargarh district, outside the PACS jurisdiction, yet he was appointed as assistant secretary. Collector Nruparaj Sahu said he visited the PACS office after receiving complaints.

During the inspection, Nabin Das, who had taken voluntary retirement citing health reasons, was present in the office along with others and was carrying out work, while neither his son nor his son-in-law was present. Sahu said he sought an explanation from the DRCS and called for relevant files.

After finding evidence of irregularities in the recruitment process, he recommended disciplinary action against the DRCS to the state government. Residents are now awaiting the government’s decision on the matter.