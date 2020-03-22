Balasore: Even as panic grips the entire world over the spread of coronavirus, the district administration of Balasore has stepped up its precautionary measures to ward off its spread. The administration held a review meeting on implementation of a host of measures.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty deliberated on guidelines and directives issued by the state government regarding prevention of the deadly virus.

The guidelines include closure of educational institutions, coaching centres, hostels meant for SC/ST students, advance cash for beneficiaries, shutting down of commercial establishments, except medicine and essential commodities, stocking of cash in banks, minimising crowds at the religious places, at hospitals, removing makeshift vendors, closure of mandis, and monitoring the situation by special squads.

The administration also discussed steps to control passengers in auto-rickshaws, making provision of sanitation at bus stands, immediate disposal of complaints coming to the control room.

The Collector wanted officials of various departments to work together to deal with the spread of coronavius.

SP Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth, ADM Sambit Kumar Nayak, PD Ramchandra Jena, sub-collector Nilu Mohapatra, CDMO Dr Banerjee Prasad Chhotray and several other senior officials took part in the review meeting.

Meanwhile, a special meeting of the Zilla Parishad was held to discuss on strategies to deal with coronavirus.

The meeting was presided over by ZP chairperson Nibedita Mohanty. The ZP chairperson laid stress on creating massive awareness campaign among people to handle the upcoming situation. Other ZP members lauded the efforts of the district administration for effectively implementing various preventive measures.

At the meeting, the Collector spoke about various measures taken by the district administration and sought cooperation of all for dealing with the situation.

MLAs including Aswini Patra, Nityananda Sahu, Madanmohan Datt and Sudhansu Sekhar Parida among others were present.