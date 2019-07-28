Kujang: Despite crores being spent on a number of drinking water projects in Kujang block of Jagatsinghpur, denizens here are forced to drink contaminated water from ponds and rivers since most of the projects are lying incomplete.

Ground water in more than half of this block is not safe for drinking, many government reports in the past have shown. This makes it ever more important for piped drinking water projects to function smoothly in the block. However, laxity on part of the government and carelessness of contractors has meant that large amounts of money get wasted in projects without being of any help to consumers.

A point in case, more than Rs 60 lakh was spent at Okala drinking water project in Potanai panchayat, Rs 85 lakh was spent at Napanga, Rs 59 lakh at Banitota, Rs 78 lakh at Sinindha and Rs 60 lakh at Bharalo. However, all these projects are lying incomplete.

In many cases, even though the drinking water projects have been completed, piping is yet to take place. At places, the pipes laid out to the villages have gone through agricultural land and often get damaged by agricultural digging equipment disrupting water supply.

The villagers seemed to be frustrated over lack of basic facilities. With safe drinking water out of their reaches, they have no choice but to consume contaminated water from streams and pits.

