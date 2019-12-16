Chennai: Shimron Hetmyer cracked a career-best 139 while Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 102 as the West Indies romped to a eight-wicket victory against India in the first One-Day International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here Sunday.

Chasing a challenging 288 for a victory on a sluggish wicket, 22-year old Hetmyer took 106 balls for his sensational 139 which was studded with 11 fours and seven huge sixes. The left-hander was dropped on 106 by Shreyas Iyer off Deepak Chahar but most of the damage was already done by then.

One of the significant moments of the match, however, was when a stray dog came out of nowhere to make a mad dash across the ground effectively stopping the run of play for a few minutes. The canine seemed to have a good time on the field as he left then re-entered the ground again to interrupt the play one more time.

Sharing a video of the incident on social media platform Twitter, one user wrote, “#IndiavsWestIndies In comical scenes, a stray #dog has brought the first ODI between India and West Indies to a standstill after a mad dash onto the pitch after 26th over. #indvswestind #IndvsWI.

Watch the adorable video here:

— Kamal Joshi (@KamalJoshi108) December 15, 2019

Brief scores from the game:

India 287/8 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 71, Shreyas Iyer 70, Kedar Jadhav 40; Sheldon Cottrell 2/46, Keemo Paul 2/40, Alzarri Joseph 2/45)

West Indies 291/2 in 47.5 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 139, Shai Hope 102 not out)

PNN/Agencies