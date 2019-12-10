Kolkata: Popular Bengali actress and Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan, is breaking the internet with a cute picture of a baby boy selling balloons. The actress, who often makes news with her adorable posts with husband Nikhil Jain, is winning hearts for the picture.

Netizens have been showering love for her the baby boy. The picture has gone viral and has garnered thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.

Nusrat shared the pictures with the boy, who is just one-and-a-half-year-old, selling balloons on the road side.

Nusrat wrote, “Made my weekend special.. with the special one.. a 1 year and a half baby selling balloons…. was way more cuter and colourful than the balloons.. #loveforall #loveistheonlylanguage.”

Nusrat married Kolkata-based entrepreneur Nikhil Jain in Turkey June 19. She came in limelight after she took oath as Trinamool Congress MP in Parliament on June 25.

At the oath-taking ceremony, she was trolled for sporting sindoor. Nusrat, however, lashed out at the trolls and said that she represents inclusive India.