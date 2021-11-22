Hyderabad: Telugu star Jr NTR shared an adorable picture of him posing with his son Abhay Ram, which has drawn attention. The ‘Janatha Garage’ actor is currently on a vacation with his family, relaxing in Paris.

Earlier on Sunday, Jr NTR shared a lovely picture of him planting a love-filled kiss on his elder son Abhay Ram. The adorable picture was posted on the actor’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. In the backdrop, is the iconic Eiffel Tower, which is looking as amazing as it is.

His affection towards his doting son and Abhay’s cute smirk are not to be missed. Jr NTR’s Diwali post in which he is seen posing with his two sons also went viral earlier.

Jr NTR has jetted off to vacation along with his family, after working hard for the elaborate schedule for Rajamouli’s upcoming movie ‘RRR’. The actor also had a minor surgery on two fingers on the right hand, which seem to be healing well.

On the other hand, NTR is to kickstart promotions for ‘RRR’ along with his co-actors Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and others. NTR is to play Telangana warrior Komaram Bheem in ‘RRR’. The movie will be the actor’s maiden pan-India project and the makers have scheduled an elaborate promotional stunt.

The ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ actor is all set to act under Korata Siva’s direction, which is tentatively titled #NTR30. This movie is to mark the second-time collaboration of the duo after ‘Janatha Garage’.