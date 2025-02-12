A heartwarming video from a school in Nepal is going viral, winning the hearts of people on social media. The clip shows students coming together to raise money for their friend, Prince, so he won’t miss out on a school trip.

In the video, you’ll see how the child becomes emotional after witnessing the hard work and effort of his friends. Then, everyone shares a hug with teary eyes. After watching this video, you’ll understand why school friends support each other throughout life and always stand by each other. The video has been shared on the Instagram handle mesangye.

While sharing the video, the teacher wrote, “It was heartwarming to witness camaraderie at its best today. These young, kind hearts reminded me that helping each other is one of the greatest things we can do as human beings. I hope these little angels continue their pure and innocent spirit and bless the world.”

As soon as the video surfaced, it attracted the interest of netizens, and the comments flooded in. One user wrote, “These are really little angels.”

Another commented, “Friends should be like this. Children have given the world a great lesson.”

A third user said, “The teacher has done a great job by recording this. In the future, this video will remind them to stay the same and always be good friends.”

Another heartwarming comment read, “Prince is the richest guy I’ve ever seen.”