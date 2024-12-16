Puri: The roaring ‘khaja’ business here that has claimed two lives earlier has hit the headlines again as it is now alleged that some unscrupulous businessmen are selling adulterated ‘khaja’ and preparing the sweet and crispy delicacy in a highly unhygienic manner.

Secretary of Suara-Mahasuara Nijog Narayan Mahasuara said, “Adulterated ‘khaja’ is being sold outside the Srimandir here under the pretext of being Lord’s ‘Mahaprasad’. With an aim to maximise profits, some unscrupulous businessmen are preparing ‘khaja’ using inferior ingredients like fl our kneaded by foot or knee.” With rising profit expectations, even the younger generation is getting involved, leading to mushrooming ‘khaja’ shops near the 12th-century shrine, he added.

In recent times, conflicts have arisen over ‘khaja’ business, while the Holy City has seen two murders. As the business continues to expand in Puri, public resentment is growing over the sale of adulterated ‘khaja’ labelled as ‘Mahaprasad’. Suara-Mahasuara Nijog has informed the administration about allegations of exploitation of customers through digital weighing machines by ‘khaja’ sellers. Narayan Mahasuara stated that many ‘khaja’ sellers have been mislabelling their products as ‘Mahaprasad’ to mislead devotees and tourists. These sellers use adulterated oil and prepare the unique delicacy by kneading flour in an unhygienic manner. “The act of selling such adulterated ‘khaja’ in the name of ‘Bhoga’ is regrettable,” said Mahasuara. He also emphasised that the ‘khaja’ being sold at Ananda Bazaar in the Srimandir is genuine ‘Bhoga Khaja’, prepared by temple cooks in the temple’s kitchen and sold in the bazaar.

Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain clarified that the ‘khaja’ available inside the temple premises is authentic ‘Bhoga Khaja’, made specifically for Lord Jagannath and prepared in the temple kitchen. Meanwhile, Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinit Agrawal mentioned that allegations regarding weighing discrepancies would be addressed. The administration plans to inspect the weighing machines and take strict action if the complaints are found to be true.

Local resident Prasanna Mohapatra expressed his concerns, noting that over the past five years, ‘khaja’ shops have mushroomed across Pilgrim City like never before. He recalled incidents of violence and even murders linked to ‘khaja’ business that has become highly lucrative, with traders buying Khaja cheaply and selling it to pilgrims at two to three times the cost. Moreover, fraudulent practices in weighing further exploit customers. He urged the administration to address the issue and ensure that low-quality ‘khaja’ is not sold, particularly in the vicinity of the temple.