Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday formed a project advisory committee (PAC) to guide and coordinate various matters related to implementation of Ekamra project for beautification of the area around the Lingaraj Temple here.

Santrupt Misra has been appointed as the chairman of the 19-member committee while managing director of Odisha Building and Construction Corporation (OBCC) has been appointed as member convener. Among others, Works department secretary, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation commissioner, Khurda Collector and Bhubaneswar DCP have been included in the panel as members.

The state government had launched a special scheme called Ekamra Plan for development of Ekamra Kshetra in old town, Bhubaneswar for which an area of about 80 acres has been identified around the temple.

“It is a unique opportunity for me to serve my home state and make a small contribution towards shaping and showcasing the best that Odisha has to offer. Having widely travelled in India and overseas to many locations of historical and religious significance, I have experienced a variety of plans, designs and offerings. I hope to bring all my ideas, skills and experience to bear in making this project a huge success,” said Misra.

Now, all plans, projects, interventions, and initiatives in the project area will be approved by this Committee.

