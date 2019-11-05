Koraput: The plus three results of the final TDC examination of Berhampur University for the session 2018-19 have been published. The girl students of Aeronautics College in HAL Township of Sunabeda in Koraput district have brought laurels for their institution by securing ranks within the best ten including the first position in the university.

Sibani Jena has secured the first position in the university with 1,228 marks while Pooja Behera has secured the 10th position with 1,134 marks in Accountancy honours.

Similarly, Kamalini Bisoyi has secured the 5th position with 1,072 marks while Tanuja Behera has secured the 9th position with 1,044 marks in Economics honours. The principal, staff and the parents have congratulated the students and appreciated their achievement which they think will go a long way in inspiring other students to strive for excellence in future.

PNN