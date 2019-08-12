Sajanagad: Police Sunday cracked the murder case of a man, whose body was found with his throat and genitals slit at Kesura under Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district Saturday.

Deceased Bijay Kumar Singh used to work as a security guard. Police investigation said a youth named Gourishanakar Rout murdered Bijay as he suspected that the latter had an extramarital affair with his mother.

Addressing a press meet, Balasore SP, Jugal Kishor Banoth, confirmed this.

After the murder, the police had detained five youths and interrogated them. Police later suspected the role of Gourishankar, 32, a nieghbour of Bijay.

Finally, the suspect spilled the beans before the police, saying that Bijay had been having an affair with his mother.

Despite being warned repeatedly against committing the alleged adultery, Bijay did not pay heed, Gourishankar told the police.

The accused was furious and wanted to eliminate Bijay. Friday night, Bijay was asleep in his house while his wife and children were away for a birthday celebration at a relative’s house.

Gourishankar managed to enter the house through the backdoor at dead of night and hacked Bijay to death with sharp-edged weapons.

Police have seized the weapons from a pond.

