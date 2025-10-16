New Delhi: India stated Thursday that it is closely monitoring the situation from the deadly Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict, while taking a potshot at Islamabad for what it called an “old practice” of blaming its neighbours for internal failures.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.

He also announced that India’s “technical mission” in Kabul will transition into an embassy in the next few days.

The military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted last week following a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul. Afghanistan strongly responded to the attack following which the conflict escalated.

Both sides claimed inflicting heavy casualties on the other. The two countries agreed on a temporary ceasefire Wednesday.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Three things are clear — one, that Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities,” Jaiswal said.

“Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures, and three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories.”

On upgrading of the Indian mission in Kabul, he said “our technical mission has been operational in Kabul since June 2022. Its transition to an embassy will happen in the next few days.”

Last week, India announced upgrading the technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy.

The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following his wide-ranging talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital by deploying the technical team.