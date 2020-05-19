New Delhi: No handshakes or hugging, no spitting and no visits to salons during lockdown. These are the strict guidelines issued by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to all sportspersons. The guidelines were issued by the AFI following the government’s decision to resume sporting activities during Lockdown 4.0. AFI issued Tuesday its own Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for training of the campers.

SOP for athletes

Through the document, the AFI directed the athletes to train under strict social distancing guidelines. It also asked them to follow additional norms issued by the government ‘religiously’.

According to the SOPs, athletes are prohibited from training if they have flu-like symptoms such as sneezing and coughing. If they have difficulty in breathing or show sudden fatigue they will also not be allowed to train. In case, if the athletes have been in close contact with someone who showed such symptoms, they will also be barred from the ground.

Rules to be followed

“Do not shake hands or hug other athletes, coaching staff members. One has to sneeze or cough by covering the mouth or nose. No one is allowed to spit on the ground,” said the document made official Tuesday.

“In case of any such symptoms, the athlete concerned should report immediately to the chief coach or the high performance director. Maintain social distance at all times. Visits to barber shops/ saloons/beauty parlours/shopping malls are strictly prohibited. Do not eat outside or order food parcels,” read another set of instructions.

Using personal belongings

The campers have been told not to exercise/train/walk in groups. They should maintain a safe distance of at least two metres from others during training. They have been asked to carry their own water bottle and energy drinks. Athletes must also bring their own hand sanitisers and towels.

The athletes are required to leave their rooms exactly five minutes before their scheduled training. They will have to ‘rush back’ to their respective hostel rooms immediately after training. They should not ‘hang around’.

“Make sure your belongings are not touched by others. Similarly, do not touch anything that does not belong to you. Take shower immediately after you reach your room. Do not wear same clothes after shower,” the guidelines said.

Safe ways to use equipment

The document also stated rules for the safe use of equipment. “Sanitise all handled implements prior to use and after, for example shots putts, javelins and discus. Clean equipment with a disinfectant spray at the conclusion of training. Use of disposable gloves by athletes is highly recommended. For relay athletes practicing baton exchange, use of hand gloves is mandatory,” the document said.

Downloading Aarogya Setu app

All athletes have also been asked to download government of India’s Aarogya Setu App for tracking COVID-19 infected people near them.

PTI