Khurda: In a heart-warming incident, a woman reunited with her missing son Saturday after a wait of 22 long years. The incident took place at a quarantine centre in Barkul village under Chilika block in Khurda district.

Purnachandra Bhujabal had abandoned his home about 22 years ago. His family members had made desperate attempts to look for him at every possible place but had failed to trace him.

Unable to find him, his family had lodged a missing report at the local police station. Despite not receiving any news on his son’s whereabouts for years, Bhujabal’s mother had still been hopeful of getting her son back one day.

Meanwhile, people stuck in different parts of the country started returning back to their native places after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

Interestingly, Purnachandra was also forced to return back to his village after the lockdown was eased.

Instead of going back to his home, Purnachandra was taken straight to the quarantine centre at his village where after being identified, the news of his return reached his family members, relatives and friends.

Since then, his near and dear ones had been eagerly waiting for his quarantine period to end so that they could meet and greet him after the long wait of 22 years.

The moment arrived Saturday when his mother and friends who were waiting outside the quarantine centre welcomed Purnachandra warmly following requisite social distancing norms.

It was a scene straight out of a movie’s happy family reunion when Purnachandra’s mother hugged his son with tears swelling up in her eyes, albeit the tears were happy ones.

