Thiruvananthapuram: A CBI court here Tuesday found a catholic priest and a nun guilty in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Sister Abhaya. The body of Sister Abhaya was found in the well of St Pius convent in Kottayam in 1992. The case had been continuing for the last 28 years as there were various attempts to stall the investigation. The deceased used to stay in the convent.

The verdict in this regard was pronounced by CBI special court judge J Sanal Kumar. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced Wednesday. The CBI court said the murder charges against Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy will stand. Both are in judicial custody.

Another accused in the case, Fr Poothrakayal was discharged earlier over lack of evidence.

Abhaya’s parents Thomas and Leelamma passed away few years ago awaiting justice for their daughter.

First local police and then Crime Branch investigated and concluded that it was a case of suicide. However, Sister Abhaya’s parents continued to pursue their daughter’s death claiming that she had been murdered. The CBI took over the investigation of the case in 2008.

The trial in the case began August 26 last year and many witnesses had turned hostile. According to prosecution, Abhaya was attacked with the handle of an axe. The attack took place because she was witness to some alleged immoral activity involving the three accused.