Mumbai: Nation heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is the latest celebrity to speak up against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The upcoming superstar also praised and show edsupport towards Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU Tuesday evening.

Kartik said he hopes more people will come out and speak up against the violence adding that he couldn’t believe the atmosphere the country is in right now.

“Of course, I respect what Deepika did yesterday and I hope a lot of people would stand up and a lot of citizens should come ahead and talk about it. Strict actions are needed. The way these things are happening, this is not our country, these things should not happen here. I really hope strict actions are taken,” he said in the interview.

JNU has been on the boil since Sunday when groups of masked miscreants intruded into the campus and assaulted students in Sabarmati hostel with sticks and metal rods. The students and ABVP members have been accusing each other for the violence.

Kartik also expressed disappointment that the Delhi Police has still not made any arrests in the matter. “I saw the video and the way they entered the campus or the video in which (JNUSU president Aishee Gosh was seen with blood streaming down her face after the attack)…again, it makes you…I just think this is a really bad atmosphere right now and it is necessary to take action,” he added.

Deepika visited JNU Tuesday evening and extended her support to those who had gathered to protest the violence that happened inside the campus. Social media has been divided into two opinions over her visit, with hashtags such as #ISupportDeepika and #BoycottChapaak trending on Twitter.