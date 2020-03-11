Rajkot: Cheteshwar Pujara, who overcame a bout of illness to play a vital knock for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, is now down with a back issue and only will bat in the second innings if required.

Pujara did not take the field on day three after pulling a back muscle during warm-up as Bengal reached 134/3 in their first innings at close of play, trailing Saurashtra by 291 runs.

“Pujara pulled his back while warm-up. He then went to the hospital for a scan. He will only bat if required,” Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah said.

Pujara and Arpit Vasavada had batted together for five hours on day two to lay the foundation for a formidable 425.

On the opening day, Pujara got retired hurt due to fever, days after his return from New Zealand.

PTI