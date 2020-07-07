Angul: Odia singer Human Sagar has again landed in trouble by allegedly singing an anti-feminist song ‘Chhendipada Rani’. The release of the song has sparked an atmosphere of tension in Angul.

This happened after a case was registered against him for allegedly singing a song called ‘Jhia Nuhe Tu Coronavirus’. Human Sagar later apologised for it on social media.

Chhendipada Yuva Manch in Angul district has lodged a written complaint with the town police, alleging the song is derogatory towards women.

However, members of the association has demanded to ban the song across Odisha with immediate effect and also called for action against the music director cum lyricist.

Expressing resentment over Human Sagar’s song ,a member of the association said, “We will hit the streets if the song makers are not arrested and the song is not banned. We urge everyone not to like and share the song on social media platforms,”

“Humane Sagar will not be allowed to perform at any cultural event in the district in future,” the member added.

