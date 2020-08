Lucknow: His message on Instagram read: “I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India.” Raina’s post comes minutes after Dhoni announced over Instagram that he’ll not be donning the blue anymore.

The Chennai Super Kings’ duo, though, are expected to play in the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE, for which both of them arrived in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the team’s departure for UAE.

PNN/Agencies