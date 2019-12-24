Dubai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli will end the year as the top ranked batsman in the ICC Test rankings that were published Tuesday. However, Ajinkya Rahane has slipped a rung to be at seventh position.

Kohli (928) remained 17 points ahead of Australia’s Steve Smith who occupied the second spot while New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson (864) ended year at No.3. Cheteshwar Pujara (791) retained his fourth place while Pakistan’s Babar Azam followed him at fifth.

Mayank Agarwal and India’s limited overs vice captain Rohit Sharma wrapped up the top 20 for India, occupying the 12th and 15th spots respectively.

Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa due to a stress fracture, retained his sixth spot in the list headed by Australia’s Pat Cummins.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, remained at No.2 behind Jason Holder of the West Indies among Test all-rounders.

In the ICC World Test Championship, India stand on top with 360 points, way ahead of Australia (216), Pakistan (80), Sri Lanka (80), New Zealand (60) and England (56).

PTI