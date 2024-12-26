Bhubaneswar: Days after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, criticism has been mounting in the state against the Mohan Majhi-led government, alleging inaction in an assault case involving Das’ son.

In July, Raghubar Das’s son was accused of assaulting a government employee, Baikuntha Pradhan over not sending a luxury car to receive him at the railway station.

It was alleged that Pradhan was assaulted and mentally tortured by Das’s son and four others at the Governor’s House in Puri July 7 when President Murmu visited the town to witness Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Pradhan was posted there to supervise the preparation for the President’s visit. He lodged an FIR July 10, seeking justice. Soon after the incident, the state government transferred him from the Governor’s secretariat

The issue was later raised in the Odisha Assembly where the state government said the Puri district magistrate was investigating the allegations and would submit a report within a month.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who raised the issue in the Assembly, alleged that action was not taken against the accused persons because one of them was the son of the Governor.

Following Das’s resignation, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Wednesday renewed its demand for action against the outgoing Governor’s son.

The party said an investigation was promised into the allegation after the state’s Opposition parties raised the demand in July this year. “The government announced an investigation by the Puri district magistrate with a report to be submitted within days. However, this promise remains unfulfilled, and no action has been taken,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.

He further said the BJP government’s silence on this incident highlighted the weak law and order situation in the state. “Although Raghubar Das has been removed, it remains to be seen whether the BJP government will now deliver justice to the assistant section officer,” Mohanty added.

The family members of the government employee have also expressed hope that action will be taken against the accused as per the law.

Earlier, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan here said that Das tendered his resignation citing personal reasons. A former chief minister of Jharkhand, Das was appointed as Governor of Odisha on October 18, 2023.

