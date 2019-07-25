Actor Rahul Bose recently posted a video on Instagram complaining about how one of the luxury hotels charged Rs 442 for two bananas. Now, fans have come in his support and have also shared their experience through #RahulBoseMoment.

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, the users recalled moments when they paid a whopping price for an item, in a luxury hotel, that cost way less in general.

Apart from sharing their past experience with the now viral hashtag, the users also flooded the micro-blogging site with memes that will leave your sides aching with hilarious references.

While one user wrote, “I live in #Bengaluru, I have my Rahul Bose moments everyday. #RahulBoseMoment (sic)”, another shared, “My #RahulBoseMoment is paying Rs.600 for 2 cups of tea (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “My boss has his #RahulBoseMoment when he sign my monthly pay cheque (sic).”

Have a look at some of the hilarious tweets:

My boss has his #RahulBoseMoment when he sign my monthly pay cheque,😬😬 https://t.co/qLUpU3pGOx — TedhaGyaan (@TedhaGyaan) July 25, 2019

My #RahulBoseMoment was when I paid 750 rs for a plate of maggi and that too in chandigarh last year. — Satya Sundar (@azazelSatya) July 25, 2019

My #RahulBoseMoment is paying Rs.600 for 2 cups of tea — Gautam Modi (@igautammodi) July 24, 2019

Our very own #RahulBoseMoment 😂😂@Meet_mufc

300 Rs. plus tax for one slice of pizza 🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/V2XlMLaLnV — Rahul Nathani (@Wr10Rahul) July 25, 2019

I once got slapped a bill of $15 for coconut water. Like literal naariyal paani. It didn't even have malai. 🙁#RahulBoseMoment — Arushi Kapoor (@curlmoohi) July 25, 2019

We had been to Agra and stayed at 3 star hotel. I was not well hence had ordered 1 glass milk. It had costed us 200 rs. and then after I preferred visiting small restaurants at medicine times. 😂😂 my #RahulBoseMoment https://t.co/4HJHpcUper — इमरोज (@BhumikaShah7) July 25, 2019

Kal papa keh rahe they ki

Zindagi kat jayegi aise hi do banana nahi kama paaoge #Rahulbosemoment — Col JNW Singh (@Jebaat3) July 25, 2019

My rahul bose movement was paying 200 rs for samosa in flight of pune to lucknow #RahulBoseMoment #RahulBose , — Satyapal Tripathi (@satypaltripathi) July 25, 2019