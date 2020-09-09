Mumbai: A day after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others have also been sent to 14-days judicial custody in drug cartel case.

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty along with Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the main accused Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been charged with abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation of substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). This constitutes prima facie offences under Section 20(b)/22/27/28/29 of the NDPS as per the Crime Information Report of the NCB.

The remand copy of the NCB mentions that she used to buy drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The remand copy states that it is clear from Rhea’s statements that she is an active member of the drug syndicate. At the same time, the NCB found evidence of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s connection with the drugs dealer after which he was arrested.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old tweet by actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, as part of the probe into the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has gone viral on social media.

Rhea’s posted the tweet, about an Indian girl jailed for narcotics trafficking, in November 2019.

“Just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl…. who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking,” Rhea had written. Social media users were quick to find a link between the old tweet and Rhea’s current reality.

A user wrote on the comment section: “What a prophecy. Rhea is India’s answer to @JofraArcher.

A second person said: “Nostradamus, predicted her own future.”

“Who knew Rhea was talking about herself”, said another.

One user tagged her as a “time traveller” and said: “Maybe she’s a time traveller who visits her own story to warn herself, but she isn’t too smart to get the clues.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14. Apart from the narcotics case, Chakraborty is also facing charges of abetting Rajput for suicide, which the CBI is investigating. Apart from this, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case related to money laundering.

Also Read: BMC move to demolish Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow draws flak