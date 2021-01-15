Sundargarh: After recoveries of a severed arm and a limbless torso Thursday, the police Friday recovered the severed head of a ‘Gaon Sathi’ from near Bhabanipur cold storage under Sadar police limits in Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Sethi, a ‘Gaon Sathi’ of Kirei gram panchayat in Sundargarh district.

The ghastly murder of Ramesh has become the talk of the town.

According to a source, Ramesh’s brother Bhismadeb had alleged that his brother had been missing since Wednesday afternoon. On his way back home from panchayat office at about 3 pm, he had met a youth before disappearing.

Bhismadeb had received a call from Ramesh at around 7 pm, informing him that he would return late in the night. But he never returned. Sensing something wrong, he had tried to contact him over his phone but it was found to be switched off.

The family had lodged a missing report at the police station Thursday morning. Later in the evening, some local people noticed a dog holding a severed arm in its mouth moving behind a hotel near the toll gate by-pass under the Sadar police limits. They immediately informed the police.

Ramesh’s elder brother Bhismadeb had identified the severed arm as that of his missing brother’s. Then the police had launched an investigation with the help of a scientific team.

About four hours later, the police had recovered a torso from a pond.

The police launched a search operation for other body parts of the recovered torso in presence of Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath. However, the search operation had to be abandoned due to darkness.

As the operation was resumed Friday morning, the deceased’s severed head was found from near the cold storage.

While the recoveries of Ramesh’s body parts have raised questions like who killed Ramesh and why he was killed so brutally, a police investigation is underway, piecing together the events leading to the murder.

