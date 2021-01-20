After Rajasthan Royals decided against retaining their star skipper Steve Smith ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab Wednesday released Glenn Maxwell.

KXIP have also released Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, and Karun Nair.

Maxwell was bought into the squad for a staggering Rs 10.75 crore, but the Australian hitter failed to set the stage alight last season.

Full list of players retained by KXIP: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, M Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

PNN