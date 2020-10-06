Mumbai: Since the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput many things have come to the forefront. Due to this case, the drug scandal in the Hindi film Industry popped up, for which actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested. At the same time, in the deceased actor’s case, the doctors of AIIMS have released a report, in which they ruled out the murder angle. Amid this, actress Swara Bhaskar has now come out in support of Rhea.

Actress Swara Bhaskar remains very active on social media. She often gives her opinion on contemporary issues related to the country and the world. Due to this, she gets trolled and lands up in trouble a lot of times. In the case of Sushant, Swara was in support of Rhea right from the beginning. Now after the AIIMS report came out, Swara has demanded Rhea’s release.

In fact, Swara has retweeted a tweet from PTI through her official Twitter account in which Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has demanded Rhea’s release. Commenting on this tweet, Swara wrote, Well done sir! #ReleaseRheaChakraborty.

Significantly, actor Sushant was found dead 14 June at his Mumbai-based flat in Bandra. Since then, this case has been probed from an angle of suicide. But about a month and a half after the actor’s death, his family changed the course of the case by registering an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Although the investigation of the case is currently in the hands of the CBI, the NCB is hogging all the limelight in connection with investigating Bollywood stars on the drugs case.