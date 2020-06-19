Mumbai: Post the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many famous stars have been talking about mental health and depression. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Sonu Nigam and Prakash Raj opened up on the importance of mental health.

Even as Mumbai police is yet to crack the reason behind the suicide, many believe that he was going through depression since last six months. Amid this, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Zubair Khan spoke out his heart on his depression.

Zubair was a contestant on season Bigg Boss 11 which also featured Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, and Priyank Sharma. He was evicted in the first week.

He was the talk of the town while being on the show. Zubair has revealed that he has been going through depression for the last 13 years. He has disclosed this on social media. In which he said that he is alive because of the prayers of Allah and mother.

In his post, Khan writes, “Yes I have been suffering depression from past 13 years. I am a mental patient (sic) and on strong medication. But I am alive due to Allah and my mother’s blessings. To divert myself I play with my kids as they are the stress buster.”

Yess I Am Suffering From #Depression Past 13 YrsYes I Am #MentalPatient.I Am On Strong #Medication. But #ALLAH Ne Hi… Zubair Khan ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಗುರುವಾರ, ಜೂನ್ 18, 2020

This post of Zubair Khan on social media has gone viral. Many of his fans are also giving their feedback on this.

Worth mentioning, while on the show, his argument with actor and anchor of the show Salman Khan was much discussed. It is said that Zubair was taking sleeping pills at night following which he was evicted from the show.

He later filed a police complaint against Salman Khan for threatening him.

Significantly, after the suicide of Sushant, many stars have shared their bad experiences related to the film industry. Since then, the issue of nepotism has become hot in the industry. Notably, Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself in a Mumbai house 14 June. While there is an atmosphere of mourning in Hindi film industry over his death, many people are also surprised.