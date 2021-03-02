Mumbai: War actor Tiger Shroff turns a year old today. Tiger Shroff’s social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, well-wishers, family members and also his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

The couple was snapped Monday night while they were coming out of a restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex. They had gone there to celebrate Tiger’s birthday.

In the photos, Disha Patani looked stunning in a brown latex top paired with black high waist jeans and a pair of black heels. Tiger on the other hand opted for a more casual outfit – a grey T-shirt and dark grey jeans. Tiger’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna were also seen with the two.

On professional front, Disha soon start shooting for in Ek Villian Returns. The film also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

Tiger also has a lot of projects in his kitty. To name a few, he will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming action film Ganapath Part-1. Apart from this, he is also prepping for Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.