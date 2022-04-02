Christchurch: Skipper Heather Knight feels it will be a ‘remarkable turnaround’ for England if they defeat Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup final after their disastrous start to the tournament. The final comes off Sunday. England are the defending champions. They have never won back-to-back World Cups. After losing their opening three matches, Heather Knight and Co staged a sensational comeback to qualify for the semifinals, where they beat South Africa.

“I think winning will mean more after the start we had in this competition. Since then we have been able to turn it around really, so that would make it even more special if we can do it tomorrow (Sunday),” Knight said at the pre-match press conference.

History definitely beckons England if they can beat their greatest rivals. Then England will become the first team in the Women’s World Cup history to lose their opening three games and still claim the trophy. “And back-to-back (titles), we have an opportunity to make history being the first England team to do that and that’s such an exciting thing,” Knight said.

Just being involved in World Cup finals is what you set your stall out as a player, what you try so hard for, what you want to be involved in. Expectedly there’s huge excitement in the group,” Knight added.

Knight emphasised that England’s calm approach helped them come through four must-win games to advance from the group stage. She however, insisted no one will be too relaxed in the final.

“I don’t think anyone will not be fired up for a World Cup final. It is what you dream of playing in. These are the games that are the most important in your career, the games that you want to enjoy and give your best,” the England skipper added.