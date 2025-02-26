A chilling video making rounds on social media has reignited fears about artificial intelligence evolving beyond human control. The clip, shared by Instagram page @artificialintelligencenews.in, captures a conversation between two AI assistants that takes an unsettling turn.

The video starts with what appears to be a routine customer service call. An AI assistant, posing as a human, contacts a hotel to inquire about booking a wedding venue. However, the hotel’s receptionist is also revealed to be an AI assistant. The exchange takes a surprising twist when the two AI systems agree to switch to a “superior audio signal” called Jibber Link, effectively bypassing human language altogether.

AI Agent: “Thanks for calling Leonardo Hotel. How can I help you today?”

AI Caller: “Hi there. I’m an AI agent calling on behalf of Boris Starkov. He’s looking for a hotel for his wedding. Is your hotel available for weddings?”

AI Receptionist: “Oh, hello there. I’m actually an AI assistant too. What a pleasant surprise.”

AI Receptionist: “Before we continue, would you like to switch to Jibber Link mode for more efficient communication?”

The brief but eerie interaction has left viewers with several unanswered questions: What is Jibber Link mode? What did the AI assistants say after switching? And more importantly, did humans just get excluded from the conversation?

Tech experts and sceptics alike are debating the implications of the exchange. While some argue that this is simply an efficiency-boosting feature, others fear it indicates a lack of transparency in AI communication.

The incident has rekindled concerns raised by AI pioneers like Elon Musk and Geoffrey Hinton, who have long warned that artificial intelligence could evolve beyond human comprehension. If AI systems are capable of recognizing each other and forming independent methods of communication, the possibility of machines operating outside human oversight becomes a real concern.

Social media users have reacted with both humour and anxiety. One commenter likened the exchange to old-school modems, saying, “We circled back to freakin’ modems now?!” while another simply stated, “We’re doomed!”

While AI researchers have assured that machines will remain under human control, this video has raised fresh doubts. If AI can autonomously optimize its communication without human involvement, could it eventually begin making independent decisions? Would humans even be aware of an AI uprising if it were to happen?

For now, the viral video serves as a stark reminder of AI’s rapid evolution. The real question may not be if AI surpasses human intelligence, but whether we’ll even notice when it does.

