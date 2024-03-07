Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha minister and OPCC president Prasad Harichandan has been appointed as convenor of election management for upcoming polls in the state by All India Congress Committee (AICC).

In a press release Thursday, Ajoy Kumar, AICC in-charge of Odisha, said, “In preparation for the upcoming 2024 General Elections and the state elections in Odisha, I am pleased to appoint former PCC president and former minister Prasad Harichandan Ji as the convenor of Election Management for Odisha with immediate effect.”

Prasad is appointed to oversee media interactions, social media management and supervise war room as well as various political programmes.

Prasad Harichandan was elected to Odisha Assembly thrice on a Congress ticket. He won Satyabadi Assembly seat in 1995, 2000 and 2009. In 1999, he was the youngest Minister of State to hold Home along with Science, Technology and Culture departments. He was the Chief Whip of Congress Legislature Party in 14th Assembly from 2009 to 2014.

PNN