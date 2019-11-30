Bhadrak: The government spends crores of rupees to control spread of AIDS/HIV in the state. However the control and sensitization programmes have allegedly become ineffective in the coastal district, a report said.

All efforts to curb the scourge have been confined to pen and paper only while the number of AIDS cases rose amid reports that many HIV and AIDS victims have not been rehabilitated yet.

The district recorded 24 AIDS cases in 2003 which went up to 967 in 2019. In the current year till November, 56 AIDS cases were detected in the district.

Social activists and intellectuals pointed out that the rising trend of AIDS cases pointed to the failure of the prevention and control measures by the authorities. The Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS), National Aids Control Organization (NACO) and Union ministry of health and family welfare are engaged in controlling HIV/AIDS.

Official reports said, 33,909 people were put through counseling in 2014 while blood samples were collected from 33,816, of whom 61 were tested positive for AIDS.

In 2015, blood samples were collected from 39,489 people while 50 people were found infected. In 2016, the authorities had collected blood samples from 44,341 people while 72 tested positive for HIV.

In 2017, blood samples of 52 people were detected with HIV while the number of HIV infection in 2018 was 48.

In 2019, blood samples were collected from 39,701 people while 56 were found infected with HIV.

The reports stated that between 2003 and 2019, Basudevpur block recorded 210 HIV cases; 123 cases in Dhamnagar; 76 in Chandbali; 107 in Tihid; 38 in Bhadaripokhari; 213 in Bhadrak. Besides, 143 cases of other districts were detected here.

With help from OSACS, the district AIDS cell and various NGOs have been conducting sensitization programmes on World AIDS Day, national and international youth day for which lakhs of rupees are spent, but the deadly disease is yet to be curbed in the district.

Publicity materials are put up at different hospitals and public places to make people aware of the precaution while Red Ribbon Clubs have been formed in over 600 colleges in the state to sensitize youths.

The NACO has taken several measures for a safer blood screening process. It provides HIV testing kits and blood bags to different

NACO-supported blood banks in the state to test HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. The organisation also creates awareness among people to donate blood safely through State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC).

HIV/AIDS victims have been covered under various social security schemes, but many of them fail to receive Madhu Babu Pension, ration cards under NFSA and housing benefits in the district.