Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of students from various educational institutions across Odisha staged a protest rally Wednesday under the banner of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) at Lower PMG Square, demanding action on rising crimes against girl students and deteriorating conditions in the education sector.

The protest, led by AIDSO state secretary Sidharth Rath, saw active participation from state president Somnath Behera, Central Council joint secretary Samar Mahato, and other student leaders. The rally began at Raj Mahal Square and culminated at Lower PMG, where students raised slogans and highlighted multiple concerns. Key among the demands was justice for the Balasore FM Autonomous College student who died by self-immolation.

Protesters called for strict action against those responsible. They also flagged rising instances of violence against female students in places like Balasore, Balanga, Gopalpur, and Jagatsinghpur, and demanded guaranteed safety for female students inside and outside campuses. Students urged the state government to reopen all closed government primary schools, ensure permanent recruitment of teachers and support staff in vacant posts, and immediately announce dates for student union elections.

Another key demand was the repeal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which the students claimed was anti-student and detrimental to the public education system. During the protest, a student delegation submitted two memorandums addressed to CM Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking urgent intervention and fulfillment of their demands.