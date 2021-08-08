Keonjhar: A 50-year-old female elephant which was sick in Sinduria forest under Bhuyan Juanga Pidhi range in Keonjhar, died Saturday despite treatment by the forest officials. The forest department suspected that the animals might have died from internal injury.

After post mortem, its carcass was buried. It was earlier said that the animal was feeble due to age and might have slipped from a hilly slope in the area.

Forest officials had spotted a six-member elephant herd moving the range and suspected that the present condition of the animal could be either due to sickness or intra-herd fight.

“A team of forest department officials along with a veterinary doctor was doing treatment of the sick elephant. It could not be saved. Though the cause of its death is not known, it could be due to internal injury,” said DFO Ajit Tripathy.

PNN