Berhampur: Unable to bear the pain of a prolonged ailment, a woman belonging to Ramgarh village under Buguda block in Ganjam district wrote a letter Wednesday to Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking his permission for euthanasia.

The ailing woman, Anita Pradhan, is mentally unstable and she has been suffering from chronic stomach ulcer. Until a few years back, she was leading a normal life with her husband and two offsprings, her husband Dhoba Pradhan informed.

As fate could have it, she lost both her son and daughter a couple of years back and gradually lost her mental balance.

Things worsened after Anita developed stomach ulcer. She could not avail treatment owing to fiscal crunch and has become bedridden.

“Whatever belongings I had was spent for her treatment. Anita’s suffering has now become unbearable. She has no other choice than to endure the pain or to die,” said the helpless husband.

PNN