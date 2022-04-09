Nuapada: In a bid to ensure quality healthcare services to all, the Odisha government Friday began air health services Friday in Nuapada district for free.

Under the Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva (Air Health Services), a team of seven super specialist doctors arrived at the Gotama Airstrip here at around 8:30am on a flight from Bhubaneswar.

They will provide treatment to 175 patients at the DHH for two days, before flying back. The Odisha government will bear all costs incurred towards the service.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched the health services to people of remote and backward areas of Odisha.

As quality health service remains a far cry in the remote districts, the government will fly specialists to those places to address the needs of people.

The service would be available in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Malkangiri. If required, critical patients will be airlifted to the state capital and Cuttack for treatment.

