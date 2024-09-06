Bhubaneswar: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), India’s leading airport service management company, recently entered into a formal agreement with the state government to provide skill development training to the youth in the aviation sector. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Directorate of Skill Development and Employment (DSDE), Skill Development and Technical Education department, aims to enhance aviation training opportunities for aspiring professionals from Odisha.

The collaboration comes at a crucial time, with passenger capacity at major Indian airports projected to more than double from 192 million to 420 million in the next four years. Additionally, the fleet size of Indian carriers is expected to nearly triple from 700 to 2,000 aircraft, highlighting the urgent need for skilled aviation professionals. Under the agreement, AISATS will facilitate a rigorous 30-day training programme for candidates from the state at its training academy in Hyderabad. The programme is designed to equip participants with the necessary skills for roles in ramp handling and customer service within airport operations. Admission to the programme requires meeting specific educational prerequisites to qualify for the AISATS training academy and to undertake training for specialised roles. AISATS CEO Sanjay Gupta said, “The partnership marks a significant aspect in our ongoing commitment to fostering indigenous talent and contributing to the advancement of India’s aviation sector.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP