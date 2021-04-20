Mumbai: Superstar of the Hindi film industry Ajay Devgn is foraying into the digital space. The actor will feature in his first-ever crime-drama series Rudra-The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Ajay Devgn loves to play the role of a cop and he will again be donning the same avatar.

Rudra is remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British series Luther. The Hotstar Specials series is billed as an engaging and dark new take on cop stories by the makers. It will soon begin production and will be shot across iconic locales of this town. Rudra is being produced by ‘Applause Entertainment’ in association with ‘BBC Studios India’.

“My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me. I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP,” Devgn said in a statement.

“Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can’t wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me. However, this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times,” Devgn added.

Sunil Rayan, president & head, Disney+ Hotstar said the series is being mounted on an enormous scale. The series is a testament to the streamer’s passion for creating ‘compelling, disruptive’ content.

Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, according to Sameer Nair, CEO, ‘Applause Entertainment’, is one of their biggest shows to date.

“…We are very excited to have Ajay Devgn play the lead. He truly has the fiery intensity and persona required to play this iconic character,” Nair said.