Mumbai: In the recent past films on the lives of legendary sportspersons or sporting feats has been the order of the day for the Hindi film industry. Movies like Chak De India and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (the biopic of Milkha Singh) are prime examples to the fact.

Now 83, a film based on the Indian cricket team’s World Cup triumph under Kapil Dev in 1983 is scheduled to hit the screens in a couple of months.

Well the trend will continue with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, which is a film based on the life of the legendary Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It was under him only that Indian football team got their only Asian Games gold medal at Jakarta in 1962. The film will hit the screens across India December 27 this year and irrespective of what happens in other parts of the country it will surely have huge viewing in both Bengal and Goa. Majority of the football fanatics in India belong to these two states and one can be sure that they will flock the theatres for Maidaan. Earlier the date for release was fixed for November 27, but now the makers have changed it.

Announcing the new release date of the film on social media, Ajay Devgn, who will play the role of coach Rahim Sahab in Maidaan, shared two new posters and wrote: “Maidaan will now release December 11, 2020.” The first poster features Ajay along with a couple of his team players, who can be seen playing in the mud. In the second poster, the actor can be seen standing on a field holding a football with his team standing behind him.

Maidaan will showcase the life of Rahim, who coached team India from 1950 to 1963. This was the most successful era for Indian football and is often referred to as the ‘golden age’ of the sport in the country. Rahim breathed his last after a long battle with cancer in 1963. The sports drama is directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and ‘Zee Studios’.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which turned out to be blockbuster hit. He will also feature in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

