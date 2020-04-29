New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane was bought by Delhi Capitals last year before the IPL Auction, and speaking on an Instagram live session with the franchises official handle Wednesday, the middle-order batsman said he is really excited about playing for the Delhi-based franchise.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to playing for the Delhi Capitals. It is something I’ve really been eager about, and it has stemmed in because of the things I’ve heard about the team from the likes of Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. They’ve told me that it’s like a huge family where everyone is always backing each other, and enjoying each other’s successes,” said Rahane.

Talking about his excitement on playing under head coach Ricky Ponting, Rahane said he has always admired the Australian legend. “My idols growing up were definitely Rahul (Dravid) sir and Sachin (Tendulkar) sir, but I’ve always admired Ricky sir also. I used to try to copy his batting and fielding styles. And therefore, I’m really looking forward to working under him. I’m sure he will help me immensely in my batting as well as overall leadership,” said the former captain of the Rajasthan franchise.

Signing off, Rahane also sent a message to Delhi’s fans, “All of you should know that I am also waiting eagerly for the IPL season as much as you guys. However, we’re going through a tough time, and it is important for all of us to follow the guidelines given to us. It is a good opportunity for us to help our country by staying united. We will meet soon whenever the IPL happens, till then please take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

